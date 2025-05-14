Silo Pharma Signs With Frontage Labs For FDA Requested Safety Study Of SPC-15

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) Wednesday announced an agreement with the full-service contract research organization Frontage Laboratories, for a FDA requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study of its lead asset SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Silo said the aim of the study is to gather additional data to supplement and reinforce SPC-15 investigational new drug application to the FDA. SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

The Company is currently working on a separate IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice -compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study of SPC-15.

