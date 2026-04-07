BioTech
SILO

Silo Pharma Secures European Patent For Novel PTSD Prevention Therapy, Stock Up

April 07, 2026 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The European Patent Office has signaled its intent to grant Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) a patent covering a groundbreaking approach to preventing stress-related disorders, marking a significant milestone in the company's pipeline.

Silo Pharma, a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company, holds an exclusive license from Columbia University for the patent application titled "Prophylactic Efficacy of Serotonin 4 Receptor Agonists Against Stress". The allowed claims focus on methods to prevent stress-induced fear, depressive-like behavior, and related affective disorders by targeting the serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor pathway. Unlike traditional treatments that primarily manage symptoms, this approach aims to build resilience against stress before it manifests.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, described the development as a "high-value milestone" that strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio and positions its 5-HT4 program as a proactive solution for stress-related conditions. The patent, once finalized, will cover major European markets, with the company also exploring Unitary Patent protection and national validations to maximize reach.

Why It Matters

Stress-related psychiatric disorders, including PTSD, remain a massive and underserved market worldwide. Current therapies often focus on alleviating symptoms after they appear, but Silo's strategy represents a shift toward prevention. By targeting pathways linked to stress resilience, the company hopes to open new doors in mental health treatment.

Beyond this patent, Silo Pharma is advancing several programs:

-SPC-15: A therapy candidate for PTSD & Stress Disorders/ Mental Health. Licensed from Columbia University, this program is progressing through preclinical development with an IND filing expected in 2026.

-SP-26: Focused on fibromyalgia and chronic pain. Currently in the preclinical stage, with data readouts anticipated in 2026.

-SPC-14: A preclinical program focused on neuroinflammation and cognitive decline, with 2026 data expected.

-SPU-16 Peptide, a neurology program targeting multiple sclerosis, is in optimization and proof-of-concept studies, with preclinical data expected in 2026.

This diversified pipeline underscores Silo's strategy of combining conventional drug delivery systems with novel approaches, including psychedelic-based therapeutics, to address underserved conditions. Looking Ahead

With growing global attention on mental health, Silo Pharma's European patent allowance underscores its ambition to become a leader in CNS therapeutics. The company's proactive approach to stress prevention could reshape how clinicians and patients think about managing psychiatric disorders in the future.

SILO has traded between $0.22 and $1.19 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.35, up 2.95%. During the overnight trading, the stock is at $0.59, up 66.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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