Silo Pharma Reports Positive Safety Update from SP-26 Ketamine Implant Study with No Serious Side Effects Observed

Silo Pharma reports no serious side effects in SP-26 animal study; final results expected March 2025.

Silo Pharma, Inc. announced encouraging preliminary results from an ongoing study of its SP-26 ketamine extended-release rods, which are being evaluated for safety and pharmacokinetics after being implanted subcutaneously. The study, which commenced in December 2024 with small animal testing, reported no serious side effects or discomfort in the subjects following implantation. Silo's CEO, Eric Weisblum, expressed optimism about the initial findings, suggesting they support the potential of SP-26 as a viable treatment for chronic pain and fibromyalgia. Final results on safety and absorption are expected in March 2025, which could pave the way for FDA approval through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Silo Pharma focuses on innovative therapeutics for underserved conditions such as chronic pain and CNS diseases.

Potential Positives

Positive initial results from the SP-26 study indicate no serious side effects or discomfort in animal testing.

The completion of subcutaneous implantation marks a key preclinical milestone for the SP-26 ketamine extended-release rods.

Potential for SP-26 to qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway could expedite the approval process if clinical trials are successful.

Encouraging statements from the CEO highlight the company’s confidence in advancing SP-26 as a treatment for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the final safety and absorption data for the SP-26 study will not be available until March 2025, indicating a long wait for crucial information about the product's viability.

The reliance on non-GLP small animal testing may raise concerns about the robustness and regulatory acceptance of the preliminary findings.

Despite no serious side effects being observed, the report still emphasizes uncertainties and risks associated with future results, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is SP-26 and its intended use?

SP-26 is a ketamine-based implant designed for treating chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

What safety data has been reported for SP-26?

No serious side effects or discomfort were observed during the initial animal study of SP-26.

When are final safety reports for SP-26 expected?

Final safety and pharmacokinetic reports for SP-26 are expected in March 2025.

What is the significance of the 505(b)(2) pathway?

The 505(b)(2) pathway allows SP-26 to potentially qualify for expedited FDA approval.

Who is the CEO of Silo Pharma?

Eric Weisblum is the CEO of Silo Pharma, Inc.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





No serious side effects or discomfort observed









Final safety and absorption data expected in March



2025









SARASOTA, FL, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced a positive update from an ongoing study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of its novel SP-26 ketamine extended-release rods when implanted subcutaneously. The SP-26 implant is a novel self-administered, non-opioid therapeutic intended for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia.





The launch of our non-GLP study in December 2024 marked the first small animal testing of SP-26, a key preclinical milestone. Implantation (dosing) was completed in the first week of January 2025 and no animals experienced serious side effects or discomfort. Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) testing is nearing completion and final safety, and pharmacokinetic reports are expected in March 2025.





“We are encouraged by the early initial data from the SP-26 animal study, with no abnormal clinical observations reported so far,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “We believe that a successful final outcome would provide clear, actionable data for validating the advancing of SP-26 as a potential treatment for chronic pain.”







About SP-26











SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable polymer implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release of the pain-relieving treatment. If clinically successful, SP-26 could qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.







About Silo Pharma











Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements











This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact











800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





