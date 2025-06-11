Silo Pharma, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent Strengthening SPC-15 Treatment for PTSD

Silo Pharma announced USPTO's Notice of Allowance for a patent protecting its PTSD treatment, SPC-15, enhancing its IP portfolio.

Silo Pharma, Inc. announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent related to biomarkers for the efficacy of prophylactic treatments against stress-induced affective disorders, which the company licenses from Columbia University. The patent, expected to be issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,329,726 on June 17, 2025, strengthens Silo's intellectual property for its lead drug candidate, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for PTSD. CEO Eric Weisblum highlighted the patent's importance for protecting the technology behind SPC-15, which the company plans to advance into Phase 1 clinical trials, benefiting from an exclusive license for global development and commercialization. Silo Pharma focuses on developing treatments for underserved conditions, including psychiatric disorders and chronic pain, collaborating with leading universities for its research initiatives.

Potential Positives

The issuance of a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/954,858 enhances Silo Pharma's intellectual property protection for its lead asset, SPC-15, a treatment for PTSD.

The upcoming patent issuance is a significant milestone that supports Silo's effort to advance SPC-15 into Phase 1 clinical trials, potentially paving the way for market introduction.

The exclusive licensing agreement with Columbia University signifies a strategic partnership that may bolster Silo's research and development capabilities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

SPC-15's potential eligibility for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway could accelerate its approval process, offering a faster route to market for this innovative therapy.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of a Notice of Allowance instead of an actual patent may imply ongoing uncertainty in securing full patent protections for key technologies.

The company is still in the developmental stage and has not yet initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for SPC-15, indicating a potential delay in bringing their product to market.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance and ability to generate revenue.

FAQ

What is the recent patent allowance issued to Silo Pharma?

The USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance for Silo Pharma's patent on biomarkers for treating stress-induced affective disorders.

What therapeutic is Silo Pharma developing for PTSD?

Silo Pharma is developing SPC-15, an intranasal treatment aimed at targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

How does SPC-15 benefit from FDA's regulatory pathway?

SPC-15 is potentially eligible for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which could speed up its approval process.

What is Silo Pharma's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Silo Pharma focuses on developing novel therapeutics for underserved conditions like stress-induced psychiatric disorders and chronic pain.

Who is Silo Pharma collaborating with for research?

Silo Pharma collaborates with Columbia University and other leading laboratories for its research and development initiatives.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $6,425 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/954,858 (titled “Biomarkers for Efficacy of Prophylactic Treatments Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders”) that Silo licenses from Columbia University.





The to-be-issued patent will further strengthen Silo’s IP protection for its lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The patent is expected to issue as U.S. Patent No. 12,329,726 on June 17, 2025.





Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo, stated, “The original patent issued for this invention was filed by our collaborator Columbia University and supported by grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This patent offers increased protection for the key technology behind our novel PTSD prophylactic, which we are preparing to take into Phase 1 clinical trials.”





Silo holds an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.







About SPC-15







SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has licensed exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15 globally.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





