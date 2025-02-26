Silo Pharma, Inc. Receives Issuance Notification for Patent Related to SPC-15 Treatment for PTSD

Silo Pharma received a patent for SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for PTSD, enhancing its intellectual property protections.

Quiver AI Summary

Silo Pharma, Inc. announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued an Issue Notification for their patent application titled “Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.” The upcoming patent, projected to be numbered 12,239,614, strengthens the protection of Silo's leading asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment aimed at post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This patent incorporates new claims related to a previously issued patent and supports the company's ongoing collaboration with Columbia University in preclinical studies. SPC-15 is a 5-HT4 receptor agonist with potential for expedited FDA approval, highlighting Silo's commitment to addressing serious psychiatric disorders and expanding its innovative drug development pipeline.

Potential Positives

Silo Pharma received an Issue Notification from the USPTO for a new patent related to its lead asset, SPC-15, which enhances protection and expands its intellectual property portfolio.

The new patent reinforces Silo's collaborative research efforts with Columbia University, potentially strengthening its research credibility and partnership value.

SPC-15's eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway may accelerate its development and approval process, increasing the company's potential market impact.

The announcement highlights Silo's commitment to addressing underserved psychiatric conditions, showcasing its focus on innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

Potential Negatives

The company operates at a developmental stage, which may indicate higher risk and uncertainty in its ability to bring its products to market successfully.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which highlight potential risks and uncertainties in achieving anticipated results, suggesting a cautious outlook.

There is no product currently on the market, which raises questions about the company's ability to generate revenue in the near term.

FAQ

What is Silo Pharma's latest patent announcement?

Silo Pharma announced that the USPTO issued an Issue Notification for a new patent targeting stress-induced affective disorders in females.

What is SPC-15 and its significance?

SPC-15 is Silo's lead asset, an intranasal treatment for PTSD, which has received expanded patent protection to support its clinical development.

How does Silo Pharma collaborate with Columbia University?

Silo is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies for SPC-15, enhancing its research capabilities.

What conditions does Silo Pharma aim to address?

Silo Pharma focuses on underserved conditions including PTSD, chronic pain, and central nervous system diseases through innovative therapeutics.

What future plans does Silo Pharma have for SPC-15?

SPC-15 may qualify for the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, potentially accelerating its approval process for clinical use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued an Issue Notification for our previously filed patent application (No. 17/954,864) titled “Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.” The projected patent number is 12,239,614 and the issue date of such patent will be March 4, 2025.





The patent reinforces protection for Silo’s lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The patent includes newly added claims to U.S. Patent 11,491,120, which was issued to Silo in November 2022.





“Strategic IP and patent expansion is key to advancing our lead asset SPC-15 to clinical trials and creating value for our full pipeline of novel assets,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “This new patent further supports our collaborative research with Columbia University and expands coverage for SPC-15.”





Silo announced the USPTO’s



Notice of Allowance



for the new patent in January 2025.







About SPC-15











SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.







About Silo Pharma











Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements











This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact











800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.