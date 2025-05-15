Silo Pharma, Inc. Prices Public Offering of 3,333,338 Shares with Associated Warrants

Silo Pharma has priced a public offering of 3.33 million shares to raise approximately $2 million for working capital.

Silo Pharma, Inc. has announced a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock, together with Series A-1 and A-2 warrants, priced at $0.60 each. This offering is expected to generate approximately $2 million in gross proceeds, which the company plans to use for general working capital. The offering, managed by H.C. Wainwright & Co., is set to close on or about May 16, 2025, pending customary conditions. The company is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underserved conditions, including PTSD and chronic pain, and has filed a registration statement with the SEC regarding this offering. This press release includes forward-looking statements and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities.

Potential Positives

The company successfully priced a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock, indicating strong interest from investors.

This offering is expected to generate approximately $2 million in gross proceeds, which will provide essential funding for general working capital purposes.

The Series A-1 and Series A-2 warrants included in the offering provide additional potential for capital generation in the future.

Silo Pharma's commitment to addressing underserved medical conditions, backed by innovative programs, may enhance its attractiveness to investors and collaborators in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Potential Negatives

The company is offering shares at a low price of $0.60, which may indicate financial difficulties or a lack of investor confidence.

The total expected gross proceeds of $2 million might be perceived as inadequate for a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, possibly affecting its ability to fund significant research and development.

The press release emphasizes risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, highlighting potential challenges in achieving its objectives and market presence.

FAQ

What is Silo Pharma's recent public offering about?

Silo Pharma announced a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock combined with Series A-1 and A-2 warrants.

When will the Silo Pharma public offering close?

The offering is expected to close on or about May 16, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

How will Silo Pharma use the proceeds from the offering?

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Who is acting as the placement agent for Silo Pharma's offering?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the exclusive placement agent for Silo Pharma's public offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus will be available for free on the SEC's website and from H.C. Wainwright & Co.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, FL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with series A-1 warrants (“Series A-1 Warrants”) to purchase up to 3,333,338 shares of common stock and series A-2 warrants (“Series A-2 Warrants”) to purchase up to 3,333,338 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.60 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series A-1 Warrant and Series A-2 Warrant. The Series A-1 Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years thereafter. The Series A-2 Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire eighteen months thereafter. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 16, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $2 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital purposes.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-286777) relating to the securities described above has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and was declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which is part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC’s website located at



http://www.sec.gov



and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at



placements@hcwco.com



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements pertaining to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factor. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120





investors@silopharma.com



