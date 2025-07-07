Silo Pharma, Inc. Plans IND Application Submission for PTSD Drug SPC-15 with Potential Phase 1 Trial in 2026

Silo Pharma plans to submit an IND application for SPC-15 targeting PTSD in 2025, pending favorable preclinical results.

Silo Pharma, Inc. announced plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for SPC-15, a novel intranasal treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), by the end of 2025, pending positive preclinical study results expected in the next 30 to 90 days. If approved, Silo anticipates starting a Phase 1 clinical trial potentially before the end of 2026. SPC-15 is uniquely positioned to address PTSD, a condition lacking new drug approvals for nearly 25 years and affecting 3.9% of the global population. The drug aims to enhance stress resilience rather than just address depressive symptoms targeted by existing therapies. Silo Pharma, which has exclusive rights to SPC-15 and collaborates with Columbia University on its development, aims to leverage the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway to expedite the drug's approval process.

Potential Positives

Planned IND application for SPC-15 signals progress towards clinical trials, which could enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

SPC-15 targets a substantial unmet need in the PTSD market, given that there have been no new PTSD drug approvals in nearly 25 years, highlighting the potential for significant market opportunity.

The company's collaboration with Columbia University for preclinical studies reinforces its commitment to research and innovation in addressing underserved conditions.

The eligibility for the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway could streamline the approval process for SPC-15, potentially reducing development costs and time to market.

Potential Negatives

Delays in drug development are apparent, with the IND application planned for 2025 and a Phase 1 clinical trial not expected to start until at least late 2026 if approved, which may hinder competitive positioning in a market that has seen no new PTSD drug approvals in nearly 25 years.

Inclusion of forward-looking statements indicates inherent uncertainties and risks surrounding the development and potential success of SPC-15, which may undermine investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Due to the long timeline for potential approval and the competitive landscape of PTSD treatments, the company's financial performance may be adversely affected during the lengthy development phase, impacting stock value and investor interest.

FAQ

What is SPC-15 and its purpose?

SPC-15 is a novel intranasal drug aimed at treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

When does Silo Pharma plan to submit the IND application?

Silo Pharma expects to submit the IND application for SPC-15 by the end of 2025.

What will happen after the IND application is approved?

If approved, Silo Pharma plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for SPC-15.

How long has it been since a new PTSD drug was approved in the U.S.?

There have been no new PTSD drug approvals in the U.S. for nearly 25 years.

What sets SPC-15 apart from existing PTSD treatments?

SPC-15's differentiated method aims to increase stress resilience rather than just targeting depressive effects.

SARASOTA, FL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it expects to receive data from the additional preclinical studies of its lead asset SPC-15 within the next 30 to 90 days. SPC-15 is a novel intranasal prophylactic targeting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).





The final drug studies are 1) an investigational new drug (IND)-enabling GLP (Good Laboratory Practice)-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic animal study, and 2) a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study. Concurrently, a device study of the formulation-specific microchip-based nasal spray system used in SPC-15 is being conducted.





Early data on SPC-15 indicated that its optimized patient safety profile and therapeutic delivery may provide additive benefits for combating stress-induced pathophysiology at both the behavioral and neural levels.





Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo, stated, “As we await pre-clinical data within the next 90 days, we currently anticipate initiating the IND application for SPC-15 before the end of the year, assuming positive data results. If submitted and approved, this will be a pivotal achievement along our path to first-in-human trials. If the FDA approves our IND within the 30-day review period, we could initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial before the end of 2026.





“Moving forward, we intend to seek the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for approval of SPC-15, a drug development route that can significantly shorten clinical timelines for FDA approval and reduce drug development costs,” Weisblum added.





Only two drugs are currently approved by the FDA for treating PTSD, both of which primarily target the depressive effects of the condition. In contrast, SPC-15’s differentiated method of action is designed to increase stress resilience in high-risk populations. There have been no new drug approvals in nearly 25 years for the condition that affects an estimated 3.9% of the world’s population.



About SPC-15







SPC-15 is an intranasal 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









