Silo Pharma, Inc. Partners with Resyca BV for SPC-15 Drug-Device Study Aimed at PTSD Treatment

Silo Pharma announces agreement with Resyca for SPC-15 drug-device study, aiming for FDA submission this year.

Quiver AI Summary

Silo Pharma, Inc. announced a service agreement with Resyca BV to conduct a drug-device study on its microchip-based nasal spray system for SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for PTSD. This study aims to gather essential data for the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA within the year. CEO Eric Weisblum highlighted that the device is designed to deliver molecules directly to the brain, potentially improving the therapeutic effects while ensuring safety. Silo Pharma is also conducting additional studies on SPC-15, which targets stress-induced disorders and is eligible for a streamlined FDA approval process. The company collaborates with Columbia University on this project and focuses on developing treatments for various underserved conditions.

Potential Positives

Silo Pharma has entered into a service agreement with Resyca BV for a drug-device study of its lead asset SPC-15, which is a step towards regulatory submission and potential approval for an intranasal treatment for PTSD.

The company is actively conducting multiple studies for SPC-15, including an IND-enabling toxicology study and a safety study, which indicates a commitment to thorough testing and compliance with regulatory requirements.

SPC-15 potentially qualifies for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which may expedite its approval process and bring the treatment to market faster for patients in need.

Silo Pharma has exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize SPC-15, enhancing its market position and potential revenue opportunities in addressing stress-induced psychiatric disorders.

Potential Negatives

The company is still in the developmental stage and relies heavily on the success of ongoing preclinical studies and the FDA approval process, which are fraught with uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements indicate significant risks regarding the acceptance of the IND by the FDA and the timeline for approval of SPC-15, highlighting potential delays or failures that could impact investors' confidence.

The mention of "known and unknown risks" suggests a lack of clarity and certainty in the company's future, which could be seen as a red flag for stakeholders.

FAQ

What is SPC-15 and its purpose?

SPC-15 is an intranasal treatment aimed at alleviating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety.

Who is working with Silo Pharma on the SPC-15 studies?

Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies for SPC-15.

What technology does Resyca BV provide for the SPC-15 study?

Resyca BV provides a microchip-based nasal spray system that enhances drug delivery to the brain.

What regulatory pathway is Silo Pharma pursuing for SPC-15?

Silo Pharma aims for SPC-15's eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway to expedite approval.

What additional studies is Silo Pharma conducting for SPC-15?

Silo is conducting GLP-compliant toxicology studies and a 7-day safety study for SPC-15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into a service agreement with medical technology provider Resyca BV for a drug-device study of the formulation-specific microchip-based nasal spray system used in its lead asset SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).





“This study is expected to provide the final necessary device data and documentation for SPC-15’s IND, which we plan to submit to the FDA this year,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “Our chosen device transports the molecules to the brain directly, bypassing the blood-brain barrier, to increase drug concentration. We believe this method can drive faster onset of therapeutic benefit with optimized safety for the treatment of PTSD patients.”





The Company is currently conducting two additional SPC-15 studies: an IND-enabling GLP (Good Laboratory Practice)-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetics study, and an FDA requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study.







About SPC-15







SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.







About Resyca







Resyca BV was founded in 2020 and is a joint venture between Bespak Limited and Medspray Pharma BV. Resyca BV specializes in the development and manufacturing of compact, user-friendly soft mist inhalation and soft nasal spray devices, incorporating the proprietary Medspray micro-nozzle technology. These devices are tailored for pulmonary and nasal applications, utilising standard pre-filled syringes / primary packaging and filling lines. As the soft mist development centre within Bespak, Resyca offers comprehensive services spanning from early-stage development through to commercial production, inclusive of filling, labelling, and packaging.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the Company’s ability to successfully complete its preclinical studies and generate positive data, the risk that the FDA may not accept or may require changes to the IND, or may not allow the Company to proceed with clinical trials, the risk that the FDA may not approve SPC-15 on the Company’s expected timeline, or at all, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.