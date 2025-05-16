Silo Pharma, Inc. Completes Public Offering Raising Approximately $2 Million

Silo Pharma announces completion of a $2 million public offering, enhancing its resources for developing biopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Silo Pharma, Inc. has successfully completed a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants, along with Series A-1 and Series A-2 warrants, at a price of $0.60 per unit, generating approximately $2 million in gross proceeds. The Series A-1 Warrants are valid for five years, while the Series A-2 Warrants are valid for eighteen months, both with an exercise price of $0.60. The funds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes. A registration statement for the offering was declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025, and a final prospectus was filed the following day. Silo Pharma specializes in developing therapeutics for conditions like PTSD, chronic pain, and CNS diseases in collaboration with research institutions.

Potential Positives

Silo Pharma raised approximately $2 million from the public offering, providing essential funding for general working capital purposes.

The company is focused on addressing underserved medical conditions, which may attract interest from investors and partners in the biopharmaceutical field.

The completion of the public offering signals investor confidence and endorsement of Silo Pharma's growth potential and innovative programs.

Potential Negatives

The public offering price of $0.60 per share may indicate a lack of investor confidence in the company's stock value, potentially leading to dilution of shares.

Relying on the issuance of warrants to raise funds could signal financial instability, as it suggests the company may not have sufficient capital for ongoing operations.

The statement mentioning the intended use of proceeds for "general working capital purposes" could raise concerns about the company's specific financial health and operational plans.

FAQ

What is Silo Pharma's recent public offering?

Silo Pharma recently closed a public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock at $0.60 per share.

How much gross proceeds did Silo Pharma raise?

The company raised approximately $2 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

What are the Series A-1 and Series A-2 Warrants?

The Series A-1 and A-2 Warrants allow the purchase of 3,333,338 shares at an exercise price of $0.60 each.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

Silo Pharma intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.

Where can the final prospectus be obtained?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC’s website or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, closed on the previously announced public offering of 3,333,338 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with series A-1 warrants (“Series A-1 Warrants”) to purchase up to 3,333,338 shares of common stock and series A-2 warrants (“Series A-2 Warrants”) to purchase up to 3,333,338 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.60 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series A-1 Warrant and Series A-2 Warrant. The Series A-1 Warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance and expire five years thereafter. The Series A-2 Warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance and expire eighteen months thereafter.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $2 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital purposes.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-286777) relating to the securities described above has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and was declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which is part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC on May 16, 2025. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC’s website located at



http://www.sec.gov



and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at



placements@hcwco.com



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements pertaining to the intended use of proceeds from the offering, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factor. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120





investors@silopharma.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.