Silo Pharma, Inc. Approves $1 Million Bitcoin Purchase as Treasury Reserve Asset

Silo Pharma plans to purchase up to $1 million in Bitcoin to diversify assets and safeguard against inflation.

Silo Pharma, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, aiming to diversify its holdings and safeguard against inflation. CEO Eric Weisblum stated that this decision is intended to enhance long-term shareholder value by incorporating a digital store of value with significant upside potential. Silo is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for underserved conditions, including PTSD and chronic pain, and conducts research in collaboration with prominent universities and laboratories.

Potential Positives

The approval to purchase up to $1 million in Bitcoin demonstrates Silo Pharma's proactive approach to diversifying its treasury reserves.

This strategic decision may provide a safeguard against inflation, positioning the company to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Inclusion of Bitcoin as an asset signals Silo’s commitment to modern financial practices and adaptability in a changing economic landscape.

The company's focus on addressing underserved conditions aligns with innovative financial strategies to potentially enhance its overall market appeal.

Potential Negatives

The decision to invest $1 million in Bitcoin could be perceived as a diversion from the company's core biopharmaceutical focus, which may raise concerns among investors about its strategic priorities.

Investing in a volatile asset like Bitcoin poses a financial risk, potentially jeopardizing the company's financial health if the investment does not yield the expected returns.

The reliance on Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation may be viewed as an inadequate or risky strategy given the company's developmental stage and reliance on more traditional revenue sources for stability.

FAQ

Why is Silo Pharma purchasing Bitcoin?

Silo Pharma is purchasing Bitcoin to diversify its assets, safeguard against inflation, and enhance long-term shareholder value.

How much Bitcoin is Silo Pharma planning to buy?

The company plans to purchase up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

What is Silo Pharma focused on?

Silo Pharma focuses on developing novel therapeutics for conditions like stress-induced psychiatric disorders and chronic pain.

Who is the CEO of Silo Pharma?

The CEO of Silo Pharma is Eric Weisblum, who discusses their strategic financial decisions.

What are Silo Pharma's notable therapeutic programs?

Notable programs include SPC-15 for PTSD and SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $6,425 and 0 sales.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.





“The addition of Bitcoin to our treasury holdings is a strategic decision aimed at diversifying our assets to include a digital store of value with what we believe has significant upside potential,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “Our purchase of Bitcoin is intended to provide a safeguard against inflation and is expected to position Silo to preserve and optimize long-term shareholder value.”







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





