Silo Pharma, Inc. Announces Agreement with Frontage Laboratories for SPC-15 Safety and Toxicology Study Targeting PTSD Treatment

Silo Pharma announces agreement for FDA-required safety study of SPC-15, an intranasal PTSD treatment, with Frontage Laboratories.

Quiver AI Summary

Silo Pharma, Inc. has announced an agreement with Frontage Laboratories to conduct a 7-day safety and toxicology study on its lead drug, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for PTSD. This study aims to gather additional data for the company's investigational new drug application to the FDA, which is expected to be submitted within the year. Silo is collaborating with Columbia University in the development of SPC-15, which targets stress-induced psychiatric disorders and may benefit from the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for expedited approval. The outcome of the studies could lead to a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial if the IND is approved. Silo Pharma, focused on developing treatments for psychiatric disorders and other conditions, is also working on additional programs such as SP-26 for chronic pain.

Potential Positives

Silo Pharma has entered into a significant agreement with Frontage Laboratories to conduct a 7-day safety and toxicology study for their lead asset SPC-15, advancing their pathway towards FDA submission.

The collaboration with Columbia University and exclusive global license reinforces Silo's innovative approach and strengthens its position in developing treatments for PTSD and other psychiatric disorders.

SPC-15 has potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which could expedite its approval process and bring the treatment to market more quickly.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a need for additional studies to reinforce safety and efficacy, suggesting uncertainty about the current data on SPC-15.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates that significant risks may prevent successful FDA approval and subsequent clinical trials.

The mention of potential delays in the FDA approval process could convey concerns about the company's timeline and overall prospects for SPC-15.

FAQ

What is Silo Pharma's focus?

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics for stress-induced psychiatric disorders and CNS diseases.

What is SPC-15?

SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist designed to treat PTSD and anxiety disorders.

What study is Silo Pharma conducting for SPC-15?

Silo Pharma is conducting a 7-day safety and toxicology study to support its IND application to the FDA.

When does Silo Pharma plan to submit its IND application?

Silo Pharma aims to begin its IND submission for SPC-15 this year, pending positive study results.

What collaboration does Silo Pharma have for SPC-15?

Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University for preclinical development and has exclusive global rights to SPC-15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Frontage Laboratories, a global full-service CRO (contract research organization), for a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study of its lead asset SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).





“We are conducting a 7-day safety and toxicology study to gather additional data that is expected to supplement and reinforce our SPC-15 investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “We currently remain on track to begin an FDA submission this year.”





The Company is currently working on a separate IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) -compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study of SPC-15. Positive preclinical data from these studies, if achieved, would support an IND submission for SPC-15 in 2025. Should Silo receive approval of the IND, Silo would proceed to a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for SPC-15.





Columbia University, the Company’s collaboration partner for pre-clinical development, granted Silo an exclusive global license to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 worldwide.







About SPC-15







SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.







About Frontage







Frontage Laboratories is a US-based Contract Research Organization (CRO) that was initially established in New Jersey in April 2001 and later relocated to Pennsylvania in 2004. As an FDA-registered and inspected global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, we are headquartered in Exton, PA, with an impressive network of 25 facilities spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, California, Florida, Canada, Italy, and China. We are dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative therapies by providing a broad range of science driven and quality focused services for drug discovery, DMPK, preclinical, formulation development and CTM, Analytical, clinical trials, bioanalytical and commercial-scale manufacturing.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the Company’s ability to successfully complete its preclinical studies and generate positive data, the risk that the FDA may not accept or may require changes to the IND, or may not allow the Company to proceed with clinical trials, the risk that the FDA may not approve





SPC-15 on the Company’s expected timeline, or at all, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.