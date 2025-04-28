Silo Pharma Files Patent Application for Alzheimer's Drug SPC-14 Targeting Novel Mechanism of Action

Silo Pharma files a patent for SPC-14, an intranasal Alzheimer’s treatment targeting specific brain receptors.

Quiver AI Summary

Silo Pharma, Inc. has announced the filing of a patent application for its neurology drug, SPC-14, which is an intranasal treatment for Alzheimer's disease. This compound, licensed from Columbia University, employs a novel mechanism of action by targeting the glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin receptor 5-HT4, aimed at addressing cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with Alzheimer's. Early preclinical studies indicate that SPC-14 may help improve cognitive memory function and reduce anxiety-related behaviors. Silo’s CEO, Eric Weisblum, emphasized the importance of the patent application for protecting their intellectual property. Silo Pharma focuses on developing innovative therapeutics for various conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders and chronic pain, in collaboration with major academic institutions.

Potential Positives

Silo Pharma has filed a patent application for its novel drug SPC-14, which is focused on treating Alzheimer's disease, indicating potential advancements in neurological therapeutics.

The patent application supports Silo Pharma's intellectual property strategy, providing strong security and protection for its drug platforms, which may enhance investor confidence.

SPC-14 has shown promising efficacy in preclinical studies, targeting both glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin 5-HT4 receptors, suggesting it may effectively address cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The exclusive global license agreement with Columbia University allows Silo Pharma to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-14, potentially positioning the company as a key player in the Alzheimer’s treatment space.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of clinical trial data, as the release only mentions early pre-clinical studies, which may raise concerns about the drug's efficacy and safety profile.

The company is in a developmental stage, which implies inherent risks and uncertainties related to its ability to bring products to market successfully.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risk factors that highlight the potential for significant challenges in meeting expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is SPC-14 and its purpose?

SPC-14 is an intranasal compound for treating Alzheimer’s disease, targeting glutamate and serotonin receptors to improve cognitive symptoms.

Who developed SPC-14?

SPC-14 was developed under a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University and is exclusively licensed to Silo Pharma.

What does the new patent application cover?

The patent application covers SPC-14’s novel mechanism of action for treating Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

What are the benefits of SPC-14 based on studies?

Pre-clinical studies indicate that SPC-14 may improve cognitive memory function and reduce anxiety-related behaviors in animal models.

How does Silo Pharma ensure its intellectual property protection?

Silo Pharma files patent applications, like that for SPC-14, to secure and protect its innovative drug platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SILO Insider Trading Activity

$SILO insiders have traded $SILO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SILO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC WEISBLUM (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $6,721 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SILO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SILO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, FL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced the filing of a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) focused on the neurology drug SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) exclusively licensed to Silo Pharma from Columbia University.





The patent, titled “Compositions and Methods for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Neurogenerative Disease,” covers SPC-14’s novel mechanism of action for targeting glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin 5-HT4 to address cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in AD. By targeting the two receptor molecules, the drug has shown efficacy against luteinizing hormone (LH) in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia (a measure of anxiety).





“Early pre-clinical studies of SPC-14 have demonstrated the drug’s potential to improve and restore cognitive memory function,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “The patent application for SPC-14 supports our intellectual property strategy for strong security and protection of each of our drug platforms.”





SPC-14 was developed under a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. In 2024, Silo entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Columbia University under which it is authorized to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize the drug SPC-14.







About SPC-14







SPC-14 is a novel therapeutic that targets glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin type 4 receptor 5HT4 to treat cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. In the latest small animal preclinical study, SPC-14 was effective against LH (luteinizing hormone) stress in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia, a measure of anxiety.







About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.



silopharma.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120







investors@silopharma.com





