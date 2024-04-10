Silo Pharma Exercises Option To License AD Therapeutic SPC-14 From Columbia University

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) announced Wednesday that it has exercised its option to license Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutic SPC-14 from Columbia University, pursuant to a sponsored research and option agreement established in 2021.

Under the terms of the license agreement currently in process, Silo will be granted an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-14 worldwide upon consummation of such agreement.

The Company expects to finalize and enter into the exclusive license agreement in the first half of 2024.

The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is forecasted to exceed $30.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2033.

