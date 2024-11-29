Silo Pharma enters joint development agreement with Kymanox

Silo Pharma (SILO) announced a collaboration agreement with Kymanox for specialized design and development of a subcutaneous insertion device for SP-26, the Company’s ketamine-loaded implant therapeutic targeting fibromyalgia and chronic pain. Under terms of the agreement, Kymanox will conduct an initial proof-of-concept design phase followed by full system prototype and feasibility testing to determine optimal insertion depth in tissue. Preclinical research to date has focused, in part, on ensuring that the safety profile of SP-26 aligns with FDA requirements for potential at-home therapeutic designation. If approved, SP-26 could become the first at-home injectable ketamine-based therapeutic. In addition to the SP-26 agreement, Kymanox is Silo’s regulatory partner for SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment for stress-induced affective disorders including PTSD.

