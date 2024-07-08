News & Insights

Silo Pharma Enters Exclusive License Agreement For SPC-15 Drug Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma (SILO) announced it has entered into an exclusive, global license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize its lead drug candidate, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for stress-induced affective disorders and PTSD. The company said it is engaged in the final steps required before submission of an IND application to the FDA to begin first-in-human clinical studies.

"In our opinion, the execution of the exclusive license agreement for our SPC-15 product is a critical step for our company which we believe could increase shareholder value in the future, subject to FDA approval if and when received," said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.

