BioTech
SILO

Silo Pharma Announces Up To $11.7 Mln Private Placement; Stock Drops 22%

July 10, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO), a biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced a definitive agreement for a private placement with potential gross proceeds of up to $11.7 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will issue and sell 619,965 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, along with Series A-3 warrants and short-term Series A-4 warrants, each to purchase up to 619,965 shares of common stock.

The purchase price is $6.452 per share, or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof, and associated warrants. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.21 per share and are exercisable immediately upon issuance.

The company expects upfront gross proceeds of about $4 million, with an additional $7.7 million, if the warrants are fully exercised for cash, bringing the total proceeds to $11.7 million. Silo Pharma intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Series A-3 warrants will expire five years after the effective date of the resale registration statement, while the Series A-4 warrants will expire 18 months after that date.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

SILO closed Thursday's trade up 14.01% to$7.73.

Silo shares are currently trading down 22.67% to $6.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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