Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics to Form Joint Venture for VA-Developed Obesity Treatment

Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics announced a joint venture to develop a VA-co-developed obesity treatment utilizing GDNF technology.

Silo Pharma, Inc. has announced its intention to form a 50:50 joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. to develop a treatment for obesity and metabolic diseases, utilizing technology licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and co-developed with Emory University. This innovative platform is based on glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), which has shown potential anti-obesity effects in preclinical studies and aims to address various high-burden conditions, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise to tackle the obesity epidemic affecting a substantial portion of the U.S. population, particularly veterans. The initiative highlights the unmet need for effective treatments in this area and emphasizes Silo's commitment to advancing groundbreaking science into clinical trials.

Silo Pharma has entered into a strategic 50:50 joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics to develop a novel therapy for obesity and metabolic diseases, enhancing its product pipeline and market presence.

The collaboration focuses on a uniquely positioned biologic, GDNF, which has demonstrated anti-obesity effects in preclinical models, potentially addressing a significant unmet medical need in both civilian and veteran populations.

The partnership allows Silo Pharma to leverage the clinical infrastructure of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, enhancing credibility and access to valuable resources in drug development.

The technology targets high-burden conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes, tapping into a lucrative $16 billion market with the potential for substantial impact on public health.

The press release is focused on a non-binding letter of intent, which indicates that the partnership is not finalized and could potentially fall through, leading to uncertainty regarding the development of the treatment.

The development of the joint venture depends heavily on a technology licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, raising potential concerns about reliance on external entities for a key component of their pipeline.

The forward-looking statements section serves as a warning that actual results may differ materially from expectations, indicating inherent risks in the planned initiatives and potential limitations in achieving projected outcomes.

What is the joint venture between Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics?

Silo Pharma and Hoth Therapeutics are forming a 50:50 joint venture to develop a treatment for obesity and metabolic disease.

What technology is being used for the obesity treatment?

The treatment is based on glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a biologic co-developed by the VA and Emory University.

Why is this treatment important for veterans?

Veterans are disproportionately affected by metabolic disorders, and this treatment aims to address chronic inflammation and access challenges in care.

What conditions does the GDNF platform target?

The platform targets obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and central obesity.

How does this partnership align with Silo Pharma's mission?

The partnership aims to accelerate innovative science into human trials, addressing unmet medical needs in metabolic health.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to form a strategic 50:50 joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) to develop and commercialize a potential treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology Hoth has exclusively licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that was co-developed by the VA and Emory University.





The novel therapeutic platform centers on glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models. The platform is protected under U.S. Patent No. 10,052,362 and targets multiple high-burden conditions, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and central obesity.





“With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe the VA’s biologic GDNF is potentially a game-changer,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe that our potential JV collaboration with Hoth aligns with our mission to accelerate groundbreaking science into human trials.”





“This VA-originated obesity technology has the potential to disrupt a $16 billion market and deliver life-changing impact for millions, including veterans disproportionately affected by metabolic disorders,” added Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. “We are proud to partner with Silo Pharma in an effort to bring this innovation to the public.”





Unmet Need:





Obesity affects over 40% of U.S. adults and is a leading risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver failure. Veterans are especially impacted due to chronic inflammation, PTSD-linked metabolic disruption, and access challenges to effective care. There are no approved curative biologics targeting the neuroinflammatory root of obesity, a gap that this VA-originated technology is uniquely positioned to fill.





The partnership leverages:





The partnership leverages:

















●





The clinical infrastructure and public mission of the VA













●





Hoth’s regulatory and development expertise













●





Silo’s translational capabilities and capital efficiency











About Silo Pharma







Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.





silopharma.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.







Contact







800-705-0120









investors@silopharma.com







