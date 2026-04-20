Silo Pharma To Advance SPC-15 As PTSD Treatment After U.S. Executive Order

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced plans to advance psychedelic-based therapies for treating mental health disorders, including SPC-15 in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, following an executive order by the U.S. government.

The executive order was issued on April 18, 2026, and directs multiple U.S. government agencies to accelerate research into psychedelic therapies and patient access to mental health treatments. Silo's lead program, SPC-15, is a novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist formulated as an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The nose-to brain administration system allows for rapid delivery to the central nervous system (CNS). The SPC-15 program is being advanced under a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, to enable a streamlined development timeline.

The company anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for SPC-15 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

SILO closed Friday at $0.51, up 1.18%. In the premarket, shares are trading at $0.52, up 0.95%.

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