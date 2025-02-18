Silo Files Provisional Patent For SPC-15 Combination Treatment To Target Stress-Induced Disorders

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO), announced on Tuesday the filing of a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO for its lead asset, SPC-15.

The filing is a significant step in expanding the company's intellectual property portfolio for this promising treatment.

SPC-15, a serotonin type IV receptor or 5-HT4R agonist, was combined with an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor or NMDAR antagonist in preclinical studies, demonstrating significant improvements in behavioral outcomes and reducing severe stress-induced conditions.

The provisional patent filing enhances the existing patent portfolio on SPC-15, a technology originally licensed through a collaboration with Columbia University.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, commented, "The filing of this provisional patent strengthens our intellectual property for SPC-15, underscoring its potential to address multiple stress-induced disorders, and we are excited about its future development."

Currently, SILO is trading at $1.46 up by 3.27%.

