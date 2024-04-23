News & Insights

SILO

Silo Announces Positive Data From PK Study Of SPC-15 For Intranasal Treatment Of Anxiety, PTSD

April 23, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) announced positive results from the pharmacokinetic or PK study of SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

As part of the small animal dose-ranging study, the SPC-15's activity was evaluated over a 7-day period, focusing on absorption, distribution, and excretion processes.

Previous findings from the non-GLP study showed that SPC-15 was rapidly absorbed and provided consistent exposure over 24 hours, supporting once-daily human intranasal dosing.

Following the non-GLP study, upcoming steps include a progressive intellectual and neurological deterioration study, as well as a GLP study, scheduled to start in 2024.

The company stated that these studies are necessary before submitting an Investigational New Drug application for SPC-15 to the FDA.

