Silkroad agrees nickel ore supply deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Silkroad Nickel SILK.SI said on Monday it has agreed to supply a minimum 10 million tonnes of nickel ore from its mine in Indonesia to China's Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ, 1772.HK over a 10-year period.

The agreement marks a significant move into another battery metal by Ganfeng, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Silkroad, which produces ore from Indonesia's major nickel hub of Morowali, said in a filing it agreed to sell at least 1 million tonnes annually to Ganfeng at a market price via its Indonesian unit PT Anugrah Tambang Sejahtera (PT ATS).

It noted its laterite ore resources are rich in nickel and cobalt - two other key ingredients in EV batteries.

Ganfeng has an option to increase the volume by an additional 500,000 tonnes a year and extend the contract for five more years.

It was not immediately clear what Ganfeng would do with the ore. The company has a 56.4%-owned subsidiary, Ganfeng Battery, that makes lithium-ion batteries but the production is located in China and Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore at the end of 2019.

"The term sheet provides for future raw materials offtake, funding for upstream and downstream expansion, and potential strategic partnership initiatives in the EV battery space," Singapore-listed Silkroad said.

A Ganfeng official described the venture as a "small trial" in nickel. In June last year, it agreed to buy a 6.9% stake in cobalt firm Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Material.

Ganfeng will also invest $15 million in Silkroad through three-year convertible bonds and can convert the principal into 25% equity in either PT ATS or another Silkroad subsidiary, FE Resources Pte.

Ganfeng can subscribe for additional shares in either unit but its aggregate equity interest should not exceed 50%.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Tom Daly; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.