Silk Road Medical (SILK) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical (NasdaqGS:SILK) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of 13.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of 17.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 14.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 49,959K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,049K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares, representing a decrease of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 49.37% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,967K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,011K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 87.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 55.79% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,906K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

