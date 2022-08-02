Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) shareholder returns have been , earning 15% in 3 years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) share price return of 15% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 12% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for Silk Road Medical shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Silk Road Medical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Silk Road Medical saw its revenue grow at 25% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 5% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. Generally, we'd expect a stronger share price, given the impressive revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But you might want to take a closer look at this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SILK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Silk Road Medical will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Silk Road Medical shareholders are down 12% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -12%. Looking back further paints a different picture, with the stock returning 5% per year over three years. It could be worth doing some further research, because it may be that the long term future remains bright (and the lower share price an opportunity). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Silk Road Medical you should know about.

Silk Road Medical is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

