Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Silk Road Medical's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Silk Road Medical had debt of US$47.7m, up from US$45.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$136.1m in cash, leading to a US$88.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Silk Road Medical's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SILK Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Silk Road Medical had liabilities of US$16.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$52.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$136.1m and US$11.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$78.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Silk Road Medical could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Silk Road Medical has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Silk Road Medical's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Silk Road Medical reported revenue of US$78m, which is a gain of 13%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Silk Road Medical?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Silk Road Medical had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$43m of cash and made a loss of US$48m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$88.3m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Silk Road Medical that you should be aware of.

