Silk Road Medical Falls

July 12, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK) shares are sliding more than 20 percent on Wednesday morning trade despite the lack of any company-specific news.

The medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact had announced on Tuesday that it will announce the second quarter financial results on August 1.

Currently, shares are at $26.03, down 20.38 percent from the previous close of $32.65 on a volume of 2,144,284.

