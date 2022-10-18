Silk Road Medical Climbs On Seeing Narrower Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of the medical device company Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive guidance for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company's preliminary estimates for the quarterly net loss is between $10.2 to $10.6 million, narrower than the prior year's net loss of $13.9 million. Revenue for the quarter is projected to be $37.4 million, up 51 percent from $24.7 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $45.55, up 7.25 percent from the previous close of $42.47 on a volume of 599,479.

