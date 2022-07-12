Silk Road Medical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SILK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (Symbol: SILK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.05, changing hands as high as $41.46 per share. Silk Road Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.21 per share, with $67.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.34.

