SILK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (Symbol: SILK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.65, changing hands as low as $45.59 per share. Silk Road Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SILK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.3001 per share, with $58.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.68.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: NVVE Insider Buying
BA market cap history
ETFs Holding MOFG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.