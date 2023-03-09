SILK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (Symbol: SILK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.65, changing hands as low as $45.59 per share. Silk Road Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.3001 per share, with $58.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.68.

