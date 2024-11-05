News & Insights

Silk Logistics Sees Increased Stake by MA Financial

November 05, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (ASX: SLH) sees an increase in voting power from 6.39% to 7.48% by MA Financial Group Limited, indicating a growing interest and investment in the company. This change reflects a strategic move by MA Financial, enhancing its influence within Silk Logistics. Investors should keep an eye on this development as it may signal potential growth opportunities for Silk Logistics.

