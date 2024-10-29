Silk Logistics Sees Increased Stake from MA Financial

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has seen an increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, MA Financial Group Limited, from 5.05% to 6.39%. This change reflects a growing interest and influence in the company by MA Financial Group and its associates, highlighting a potential shift in the shareholder dynamics of Silk Logistics.

For further insights into AU:SLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.