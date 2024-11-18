News & Insights

Silk Logistics Sees Change in Substantial Shareholders

November 18, 2024 — 07:21 pm EST

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has announced that MA Financial Group Ltd. and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders of the company’s shares as of November 15, 2024. This change could potentially influence market perceptions and investor interest in Silk Logistics, as substantial holdings often reflect confidence in a company’s prospects. Investors may want to keep an eye on Silk Logistics’ stock movements in response to this development.

