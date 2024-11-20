Silk Logistics’ Promising Acquisition and Strong Growth

News & Insights

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has entered a promising agreement with DP World Australia, which aims to acquire the company for $2.14 per share, offering shareholders attractive value. Despite global economic challenges, Silk reported substantial growth in FY24, with a 13.9% increase in revenue and an 11% rise in EBITDA. The company continues to expand its capabilities, particularly with the acquisition of Secon Freight Logistics, reinforcing its position as a leading national logistics provider.

