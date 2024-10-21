Silk Logistics Issues Performance Rights in Incentive Scheme

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,015,655 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiative to reward and retain its workforce. Investors may find this development indicative of Silk Logistics’ commitment to long-term growth and employee engagement.

