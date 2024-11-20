Silk Logistics Holds Successful 2024 Annual General Meeting

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors, were carried. The company also received approval for a 10% placement facility, indicating strong shareholder support. These decisions could influence Silk Logistics’ strategic direction and stock market performance.

