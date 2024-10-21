News & Insights

Silk Logistics Holdings Announces November AGM in Melbourne

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically via the company’s website, with proxy forms available for those unable to attend. This move towards digital communication reflects a growing trend in corporate governance.

