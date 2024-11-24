News & Insights

Stocks

Silk Logistics Gains New Substantial Shareholder

November 24, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has announced that Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder, acquiring 1,919,568 ordinary shares, which equates to a 6.08% voting power in the company. This acquisition highlights significant investor interest and could potentially influence Silk Logistics’ stock performance. Investors should keep an eye on how this development might impact the company’s strategic direction and market valuation.

