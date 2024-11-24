Silk Logistics Gains New Substantial Shareholder

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.
Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has announced that Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder, acquiring 1,919,568 ordinary shares, which equates to a 6.08% voting power in the company. This acquisition highlights significant investor interest and could potentially influence Silk Logistics’ stock performance. Investors should keep an eye on how this development might impact the company’s strategic direction and market valuation.
