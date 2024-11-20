Silk Logistics Announces Strong FY24 Results and Growth

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. (AU:SLH) has released an update.
Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 13.9% revenue growth to $556.4 million, despite challenges from shifting inventory strategies. The company increased its underlying EBITDA by 11% and expanded its customer base, while also focusing on sustainability initiatives like the award-winning Kenwick site. Acquisitions such as Secon have bolstered Silk’s growth prospects, contributing significantly to its revenue and positioning the company well for future opportunities.
