SILJ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SILJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.96, changing hands as high as $12.40 per share. Amplify Junior Silver Miners shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILJ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $15.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.