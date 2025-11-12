Siligmueller Liquidates First Trust Capital Strength ETF Shares: Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

Sold 98,247 shares, a net position change of $8,869,975

Post-trade FTCS stake: zero shares, $0 value

The position was previously 3.4% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

On November 10, 2025, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC disclosed a complete exit from First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS), reducing its holdings by about $8.87 million.

What happened

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC reported in a November 10, 2025, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has fully liquidated its exposure to First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The fund’s position declined by 98,247 shares, an estimated $8.87 million based on the average share price for the quarter. The stake, previously 3.4% of AUM, was eliminated as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a full exit; FTCS now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F assets. Here are the top holdings after the filing:

VTI: $16.1 million (7.2% of AUM)

VEA: $7.6 million (3.4% of AUM)

QUAL: $7.5 million (3.4% of AUM)

EFV: $7.2 million (3.3% of AUM)

IVW: $6.6 million (3% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares were priced at $92.63, up 10.9% in the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.6 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 12, 2025) $92.63 YTD Performance 10.9% Dividend Yield 1.18%

ETF snapshot

First Trust Capital Strength ETF's investment strategy focuses on providing exposure to well-capitalized companies with strong market positions, aiming for stability and long-term performance.

The fund targets companies with robust balance sheets and consistent performance, seeking to deliver stability and moderate income through its diversified holdings. Its disciplined selection process and focus on capital strength provide a competitive edge for investors seeking quality factor exposure in U.S. equities.

The ETF portfolio will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that meet capital strength criteria.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, FTCS is designed for investors seeking diversified, rules-based equity exposure.

Foolish take

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors sold off $8.9 million of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF, which looks like a move away from one of its more conservative, quality-focused investments.

The ETF's whole strategy is built around financially strong companies with solid balance sheets and consistent profits, making it a popular choice for investors who prefer stability over high growth. Since the fund only had a modest 10.9% annual gain and lagged behind the S&P 500, the sale probably signals a tactical shift toward assets that either pay higher yields or offer more growth, especially as the market keeps favoring more risk.

The First Trust Capital Strength ETF is still a great option for investors who want a defensive holding. Its rules-based method—focusing on companies with low debt and reliable profitability—has historically helped it perform more smoothly during market ups and downs.

So while Siligmueller & Norvid's exit might be specific to their portfolio, FTCS continues to be appealing long-term for anyone who values quality and a strong balance sheet in unpredictable markets.

Glossary

13F assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets that an investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of securities like stocks or bonds.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income from an investment, shown as a percentage of its current price.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs): Companies that own or finance income-producing real estate, often traded like stocks.

Rules-based: An investment approach that follows a fixed set of criteria or algorithms for selecting securities.

Capital strength: A measure of a company's financial stability, often based on balance sheet health and low debt levels.

Equity exposure: The portion of a portfolio invested in stocks or stock-based funds.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Liquidated: Sold off or converted an asset or investment into cash.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount held in a particular security or company.

Quality factor: An investment style focusing on companies with strong profitability, stable earnings, and healthy balance sheets.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

