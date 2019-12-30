Silicone-maker Elkem buys China's Polysil in all-share deal

OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norway-based Elkem ELK.OL, a supplier of silicone materials, has agreed to acquire Polysil, a Chinese maker of silicone elastomer and resins, in an all-share deal valuing it at 941 million yuan ($134.66 million), Elkem said on Monday.

Elkem, which is majority-controlled by China's Bluestar, said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

($1 = 6.9879 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)

