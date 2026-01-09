Silicone Laboratories Senior VP Sells Thousands of Shares Towards End of 2025

Key Points

A Silicon Laboratories insider exerised multiple options and sold over 6,000 shares in December 2025 through open-market transactions.

This exercise-and-sale event follows a pattern of administrative trades, reflecting a 23.46% ownership reduction since May 2024.

Brandon Tolany, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), executed the exercise of 6,200 employee stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares for a total transaction value of approximately $871,633 across Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2025, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,200 *Transaction value $871,630 Post-transaction shares (direct) 62,381 *Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.83 million

*Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($140.17 & $141.49) from each transaction; post-transaction value based on Dec. 5, 2025 market close ($141.52).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Tolany’s ownership position?

Tolany’s direct share count fell by 9.0%, and his direct post-transaction holdings now stand at 62,381 shares, with no indirect ownership reported.

How does the trade size compare to Tolany's prior activity?

The filing is significantly larger than the median size of his sales since May 2024 (2,270 shares).

What is the market context for this exercise and sale?

The transactions were executed at an average price of $140.83 per share, with Silicon Labs shares closing at $141.52 on Dec. 5, 2025, up 10.70% over the prior twelve months as of that date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $742.81 million Net income (TTM) -$86.05 million 1-year price change (as of Jan. 9, 2026) 13.77%

Company snapshot

Silicone Laboratories sells semiconductor solutions primarily for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

It utilizes a fabless business model, where it generates revenue through the design and sale of semiconductor products without manufacturing the chips itself.

Serves a global customer base across sectors such as connected home, industrial automation, smart metering, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of shares by Tolany does not appear to be alarming, as it seems that the V.P. was simply monetizing profits from exercising the shares. The executive still holds over 60,000 SLAB shares, as he did before both sales. In fact, on Oct. 31, 2025, Tolany, along with two other top Silicon Lab executives, purchased shares through their Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPP).

Tolany purchased 53 shares that day, priced at $86.46, for a total value of $4,582.38. For three top insiders to voluntarily purchase shares as the company’s stock is still on a rebound hints that they’re currently optimistic about the stock.

After suffering two consecutive year-over-year (YoY) losses in annual revenue of at least 20%, Silicon Labs is on pace to break that streak for FY2025. Its revenue within a trailing twelve-month (TTM) period ending on Oct. 4, 2025, is 47% higher YoY. And in its Q3 2025 report, the semiconductor manufacturer posted a quarterly net loss of $9.94 million, the least worse since the company actually had positive quarterly net income in Q3 2023.

The company’s financials and stock performance are making a strong rebound, and with insiders also optimistic about the stock, there’s opportunity for investors to purchase shares while the price is still low.





Glossary

Exercise (of stock options): The act of converting stock options into actual shares by purchasing them at a set price.

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a predetermined price within a specific timeframe.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, available to all investors.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through entities such as family trusts or investment vehicles, not directly in the individual's name.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

Fabless business model: A company that designs but does not manufacture its own semiconductor products, outsourcing production to third parties.

Notional sale: The total dollar value of a transaction, not necessarily reflecting actual cash received after costs or taxes.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by individuals with access to nonpublic, material information about the company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Mixed-signal semiconductor: Chips that process both analog and digital signals, often used in complex electronics like IoT devices.



