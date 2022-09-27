Silicon Valley’s post-Covid brain drain: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Before the pandemic, 75% of venture capital was invested in California, New York and Massachusetts. In this Exchange podcast, AOL co-founder Steve Case explains that a hybrid working revolution is reversing that trend and encouraging permanent investment away from the coasts.

