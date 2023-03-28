Markets
FCNCA

Silicon Valley Bank's Buyer Got a $16.5 Billion Discount. Should You Buy its Stock?

March 28, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool ->

The majority of the banking assets of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) have been acquired by First Citizens BancShares (NYSE:FCNCA), a North Carolina-based regional bank. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down what First Citizens is, what exactly they acquired (and what they didn't acquire), the risks it faces, and whether it's worth buying after this potentially transformational acquisition.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and First Citizens BancShares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.