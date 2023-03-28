Silicon Valley Bank's Buyer Got a $16.5 Billion Discount. Should You Buy its Stock?

The majority of the banking assets of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) have been acquired by First Citizens BancShares (NYSE:FCNCA), a North Carolina-based regional bank. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down what First Citizens is, what exactly they acquired (and what they didn't acquire), the risks it faces, and whether it's worth buying after this potentially transformational acquisition.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 27, 2023.

