Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholder for fraud

March 13 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group SIVB.O and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders, who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

