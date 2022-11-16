Markets
HTGC

Silicon Valley Bank Announces Credit Facility For Oak Street Health

November 16, 2022 — 08:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) announced that they provided a $300 million credit facility to Oak Street Health (OSH) to provide Oak Street Health with operational and strategic capital for the next several years.

Oak Street Health is a tech-enabled, primary care company that is dedicated to meeting the health needs of older adults. The company cares for Medicare-eligible patients with chronic illnesses, particularly those in underserved communities.

Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

