Silicon Shake-Up: The AI Trade Is Moving Beyond NVIDIA

The first wave of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom created unprecedented wealth, catapulting a select few mega-cap tech stocks into the stratosphere. Now, the second act is beginning.

Institutional capital, wary of valuations priced for perfection, is executing a structural rotation. It is bypassing the saturated high-flyers and flowing into foundational semiconductor sector equities positioned to capture an expanding $132 billion data center compute market.

This strategic shift is no longer a forecast; it is happening now, with recent market action providing clear evidence. Aggressive M&A activity and imminent hyperscaler deployment contracts are permanently re-rating the sector's margin profile as the AI halo effect finally moves down the supply chain to legacy silicon providers with the scale to execute.

Awakening the Giants: Trading Volume Confirms the Rotation

The most telling indicator of a major market rotation is not analyst commentary, but the flow of capital itself.

Exceptional trading volume often precedes a structural re-rating of an asset, and the semiconductor sector is providing a textbook example.

The clearest evidence comes from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which recently saw its shares trade on a healthy intraday volume of 137.66 million, a stark deviation from its average.

This surge is not an isolated event but the culmination of accumulated interest that has propelled the stock to a remarkable year-to-date performance of more than 220%.

Such a large volume does not come from retail traders alone; it signals that large institutional funds are actively deploying capital, building significant positions in a name they believe is at an inflection point.

This activity confirms the thesis that a deliberate and large-scale rotation is underway, targeting undervalued legacy players with the capacity to meet surging AI demand.

A Multi-Billion Dollar Bet on Next-Generation Architecture

With the AI landscape evolving at a breakneck pace, established semiconductor manufacturers are using their balance sheets to acquire the next-generation technology needed to compete. This M&A pipeline is a core catalyst driving the sector's re-rating. Intel Corporation is again at the center of this trend, with reports of advanced discussions to acquire Tenstorrent for as much as $5 billion.

This is far more than a simple bolt-on acquisition; it represents a strategic masterstroke to gain a foothold in the critical RISC-V architecture. Acquiring Tenstorrent's AI accelerator technology and open-source software stack would give Intel Corporation an immediate, credible path to challenge current data center monopolies.

The Street understands the significance of this potential move, with Melius Research issuing a $150 price target, anticipating immediate margin accretion as Intel Corporation pivots toward these higher-growth opportunities. This aggressive M&A posture is a clear signal that legacy silicon is not content to be left behind; it is actively buying its way into the AI halo effect.

How Legacy Silicon Is Capturing Critical Market Share

Speculation can only drive a stock so far; eventually, a company must deliver tangible business wins to justify its valuation. The rotation into legacy silicon is now being validated by precisely these kinds of wins, as hyperscalers and AI labs diversify their supply chains.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) exemplifies this phase of the thesis.

AMD has reportedly secured a significant capacity allocation for its upcoming MI450 accelerator to power a new deployment for AI leader Anthropic.

This monumental victory provides concrete evidence that Advanced Micro Devices is successfully capturing market share from incumbents in the lucrative AI accelerator space—and is a key reason why analysts now project the data center TAM will exceed $120 billion by 2030.

The market's conviction is reflected in AMD's options chain, where a 30-day put/call ratio of 0.98 signals strong bullish sentiment and limited hedging.

It is also validated by Wall Street, where Citi recently raised its price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $460, citing the Anthropic deal. These contracts are the ultimate litmus test, proving that these companies have the technology to compete and win in the AI era.

Positioning for Profit: How to Approach the Semiconductor Rotation

The evidence points toward a multi-year infrastructure build-out that provides a powerful tailwind for the entire semiconductor ecosystem. The bull case rests on a $132 billion capital expenditure cycle redirecting toward these foundational providers.

However, this rotation is not without risk. The forward multiples on these stocks reflect high expectations, leaving little room for error.

The primary risk for Intel and Advanced Micro Devices is execution; any delays in product roadmaps or manufacturing issues could lead to significant margin compression. Competition remains intense, and the geopolitical landscape surrounding semiconductor manufacturing adds another layer of complexity.

For investors, this environment demands a clear strategy. The AI trade is undeniably broadening, and the data suggests the rotation into legacy silicon is well underway. Investors with a higher risk tolerance might consider the powerful volume and strategic catalysts as confirmation that the market is finally rewarding these manufacturing giants. More cautious investors may prefer to watch for a market-wide pullback to offer a more attractive entry point, while waiting for the next round of earnings reports to confirm that margin expansion is not just a forecast, but a reality.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.