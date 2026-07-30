Silicon Motion's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO reported strong second-quarter 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The leading developer of microcontroller integrated circuits for NAND flash storage devices delivered a robust 127% year-over-year revenue growth, supported by healthy demand for Embedded Multi-Media Card and Universal Flash Storage controllers, expanding adoption of Enterprise and Edge SSD controllers, and rapid growth in Ferri storage solutions for automotive and enterprise applications.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the reported quarter improved to $136.1 million or $3.99 per American depositary share (ADS) from $16.3 million or 49 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher net sales and gain on investments.



Non-GAAP net income was $83.1 million or $2.43 per ADS compared with $23 million or 69 cents per ADS in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per ADS.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Revenues

Quarterly revenues increased to $451 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $198.7 million, driven by broad-based strength across the company's storage controller and storage solutions businesses. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.6 million.



Management noted that in the second quarter of 2026, sales of SSD controllers increased 50-55% year over year. Embedded Multi-Media Card + Universal Flash Storage (eMMC+UFS) sales increased 95-100%, driven by strong demand for embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications, while revenues in Ferri & Boot Drive solutions were up a stellar 1,690-1,695% year over year, fueled by rapid adoption of automotive and enterprise boot drive storage solutions.

Other Details

During the quarter, non-GAAP gross profit totaled $226.3 million, up from $94.7 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 50.2% and 47.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $122.1 million from the prior-year figure of $69.3 million. Non-GAAP operating income increased to $104.2 million from $25.3 million on higher revenues, with margins of 23.1% and 12.8%, respectively.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, Silicon Motion had cash and cash equivalents of $74.4 million and $59.2 million in loans. The company utilized $63.8 million for operations during the reported quarter compared with a cash utilization of $17.3 million in the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, capital expenditure totaled $7.7 million. This included $5.8 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other goods and another $1.9 million for building construction and improvements.

Outlook

For third-quarter 2026, management expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $519-$541 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 50-51%. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected between 27.5% and 28.5%.

Zacks Rank

Silicon Motion stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting growth of 21.92% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.86%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.31% in the last four reported quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is set to release second-quarter 2026 earnings Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.86 per share, implying growth of 8.12% from the year-ago reported figure.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.47%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.17% in the last four reported quarters.



HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, suggesting growth of 37.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



HubSpot has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.84%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.97% in the last four reported quarters.

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