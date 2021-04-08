Markets
Silicon Motion Technology To Report Q1 Revenue Above Guidance Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) said, based on preliminary first quarter results, revenue is estimated to grow approximately 25% sequentially, well in excess of the original 7% to 12% guidance range which the company previously issued. Non GAAP gross margin is projected to be at the high-end of the original 48.0% to 50.0% guidance range.

The company will release its first quarter results after the market closes on May 5, 2021.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. were up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

