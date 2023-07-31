Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.28, changing hands as high as $63.73 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $51.44 per share, with $86.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.40.
