News & Insights

Markets
MXL

Silicon Motion Technology Shares Slide After Receiving Purported Termination Notice From Maxliner

July 27, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced that it expects Maxliner Inc.(MXL) to abide by its obligation under the merger agreement. Silicon Motion said it has received an "eleventh-hour" purported termination notice from Maxliner which is invalid.

Further, Silicon Motion said it complied with its obligations under the agreement and has not suffered a material adverse effect. The supplier of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices intends to vigorously enforce its rights under the merger agreement.

Today, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear have received antitrust approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation in the People's Republic of China.

Currently, shares are at $57.25, down 12.39 percent from the previous close of $65.35 on a volume of 2,316,345.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MXL
SIMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.