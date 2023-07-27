Silicon Motion Technology Shares Slide After Receiving Purported Termination Notice From Maxliner

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced that it expects Maxliner Inc.(MXL) to abide by its obligation under the merger agreement. Silicon Motion said it has received an "eleventh-hour" purported termination notice from Maxliner which is invalid.

Further, Silicon Motion said it complied with its obligations under the agreement and has not suffered a material adverse effect. The supplier of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices intends to vigorously enforce its rights under the merger agreement.

Today, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear have received antitrust approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation in the People's Republic of China.

Currently, shares are at $57.25, down 12.39 percent from the previous close of $65.35 on a volume of 2,316,345.

